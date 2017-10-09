Image copyright Wales News Service

A father murdered his baby daughter just two weeks after formally adopting her with his husband, a court heard.

Matthew Scully-Hicks is accused of killing 18-month old Elsie in Cardiff after "assaulting and abusing" her over several months.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Elsie suffered traumatic head injuries in May 2016 and she died at the city's University Hospital of Wales.

The 31-year-old defendant denies murder.

Jurors were told Elsie was first adopted by Mr Scully-Hicks and his husband Craig in September 2015 and the process was finalised nearly eight months later.

Prosecutor Paul Lewis QC said Elsie was found unresponsive by paramedics at the defendant's home.

Mr Lewis said: "The injuries that caused her death were inflicted upon her by the defendant shortly before he called emergency services that day.

"His attack upon her that day was not the first time he had employed violence towards Elsie, nor was it the first time he had caused her serious injury.

"His actions on the late afternoon of 25 May were the tragic culmination of a course of violent conduct on his part towards a defenceless child - an infant that he should have loved and protected, but whom he instead assaulted, abused, and ultimately murdered."

The court heard Elsie suffered haemorrhages to her brain and behind her eyes, and doctors decided to switch her ventilator off.

The court was told Mr Scully-Hicks carried out the alleged attacks on Elsie while his partner Craig kept working full time as a company director.

Prosecutor Mr Lewis said: "When Craig Scully-Hicks got home from work that evening the defendant told him that Elsie had fallen in the kitchen of their home that morning.

"He said that Elsie had been upset following her fall but he had picked her up and consoled her and she had then 'seemed fine'."

The court heard that Craig became concerned that little Elsie was not fully weight-bearing on the leg so decided she should see a GP.

The trial continues.