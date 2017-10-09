Tribute to Cardiff cyclist Paul Garrett after fatal crash
The wife of a cyclist who died after being involved in a collision with a car in Cardiff has paid tribute to her "rock".
Paul Garrett, 54, was on Pencisely Road, Llandaff, when Friday's incident happened involving a black Ford Focus.
Mr Garrett, who lived in the area, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he was pronounced dead.
In a social media tribute, Karen Garrett said she was "totally broken".
It read: "Words cannot express how I feel, I am totally broken and have lost the love of my life. My friend, my soulmate, my husband, my rock and my everything."
It added: "He was one in a million and will be remembered every day."
South Wales Police has launched an investigation into the incident.