M4 Pencoed van fire causes delays on motorway
- 8 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
Two lanes of the M4 have been closed after a fire broke out in a Ford Transit van.
The eastbound carriageway has been closed between junction 35 at Pencoed, Bridgend county, and junction 34 for Miskin, Rhondda Cynon Taff.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly after 16:15 BST on Sunday and said the cause was accidental.
Traffic Wales said motorists should expect long delays.