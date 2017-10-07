The bodies of a man and woman have been discovered at a house in Monmouthshire.

They were found at Orchid Meadow, Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, said Gwent Police.

An investigation has been launched, but officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

"Sadly a 67-year-old woman and a man, 71, were found deceased at the house," said a force spokeswoman.

"An investigation is ongoing to establish the events surrounding the incident but officers are not looking for anyone in connection with this."