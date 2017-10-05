Image copyright Sy Alexis

A blaze that closed a road in Cardiff city centre was accidental, the fire service has confirmed.

The blaze appeared to begin above a joke shop on Duke Street opposite Cardiff Castle at about 21:20 BST on Wednesday, causing nearby Castle Street to be closed in both directions.

An aerial platform and a number of fire engines were sent to the scene, but nobody was hurt.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said its investigation had concluded.