Potential new sites have been identified for Cardiff's new £110m arena, a meeting has heard.

Councillor Russell Goodway told a Cardiff council meeting that Dumballs Road and the sites of Cardiff Prison and County Hall were potential locations for the arena.

He also said he hoped a "lack of ambition" would not hinder plans.

The 15,000-capacity arena will take more than three years to complete and cost about £110m.

In June, Economy Minister Ken Skates said the development of the new arena was "crucially important" for the city.

The Principality Stadium and Motorpoint Arena have capacities of 74,000 and 7,000 respectively, but no venue in the city has a capacity between the two.

Callaghan Square, near Cardiff Central railway station, has already been suggested as a potential location for any new indoor arena while the Cardiff Blues rugby region also wants to build a 15,000 arena as part of a £150m development of the Arms Park in Cardiff city centre.

London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool and Sheffield all have big arenas while Bristol has a £92m venue planned,

Mr Goodway, cabinet member for investment and development, added: "There are city regions now, not just cities. This arena is something we need to compete, otherwise we will be left behind."