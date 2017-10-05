Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Cardiff Bus tweeted passengers were facing delays following a "five car pile up"

A multi-vehicle crash has closed one lane on the A48 in Cardiff.

Motorists are facing delays following the incident on Eastern Avenue at A4161 Southern Way (Llanedeyrn Interchange) at about 08:35 BST on Thursday.

Cardiff Bus tweeted passengers were facing major delays after a "five car pile up".

Drivers have tweeted that they have been sat with their engines off for more than one hour on the carriageway.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it has a paramedic in a rapid response car at the scene.