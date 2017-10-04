Fire crews called to blaze opposite Cardiff Castle
- 4 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
Firefighters are tackling a building blaze opposite Cardiff Castle.
Castle Street has been closed in both directions due to a building fire on nearby Duke Street.
An aerial platform and a number of fire engines were sent to the scene on Thursday evening.