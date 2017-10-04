Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charlotte Church married Jonny Powell in September at Cardiff Register Office.

Singer Charlotte Church has married her musician boyfriend in a secret ceremony.

The Cardiff-born star, 31, and her partner Jonny Powell, 30, officially tied the knot at a registry office in the capital on 16 September.

But news of the union, which included a ceremony at their Dinas Powys home, had been kept under wraps by the handful of guests.

The couple, who started dating in 2010, got engaged in September.

Their engagement came three months after the singer announced she had suffered a miscarriage.

She is already a mother to nine-year-old Ruby and Dexter, eight, from her previous relationship with Gavin Henson.