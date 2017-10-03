Image caption The penny press was at the National Museum of Wales in Cathays Park

A novelty penny company has been ordered to pay £24,000 after a machine tipped onto a boy, five, at the National Museum of Wales.

The incident happened on 29 October 2015 at the Cathays Park museum in Cardiff.

Robert Davies, director of Penny Press UK Ltd, pleaded guilty to one offence under health and safety legislation at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The child will receive £1,000 in compensation for his injuries.

Penny Press UK Ltd were asked by the National Museum of Wales to put the penny press on wheels so it could be displayed in different places in the museum, but the prosecution said they failed to consider how this would affect its stability.

Following the case, councillor Michael Michael, cabinet member for shared regulatory services, said: "This case could have been far worse and should send a firm reminder to all businesses that they are not only responsible for the health and safety of their own employees but also those that are impacted by the service they provide."

District Judge Martin Brown fined the company £10,000, ordered it to pay £1,000 compensation to the child, as well as expert costs of £10,000, the local authority costs of £3,544.70 and a victim surcharge of £170.