A470 crash: One man dead and another seriously injured
- 3 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A man has died and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash that closed the A470 on Monday night.
The incident happened between Merthyr Tydfil and Brecon at about 17:30 BST and involved two cars and a lorry.
Two crews from Mid and West Wales Fire Service were sent with the driver of one vehicle pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of another car is in hospital with serious injuries.