Who runs the last public toilets in Bridgend county is to be discussed with the community, pending council cabinet approval.

The council believes it will save £150,000 a year by offloading the six toilets under the Community Asset Transfer (CAT) programme.

It wants community councils or local groups to take them over. If not they could be closed.

One is in Maesteg, two are in Bridgend and three are in Porthcawl.

Between 2013 and 2016, Bridgend council spent £647,453 on running public toilets.

In 2016 it closed half of the remaining 12 toilets leaving just the six which are currently open.