Carmarthen attack victim's burns 'not caused by acid'
- 2 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A man who suffered "burn type" injuries following an incident in Carmarthenshire was not attacked with acid, police believe.
Dyfed-Powys Police said armed officers were sent to a property in Mill Street, Carmarthen, on Sunday, October 1.
The injured man is being treated at Swansea's Morriston Hospital.
A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm remains in custody as police investigate.