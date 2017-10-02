South East Wales

Merthyr Tydfil A470 crash victim trapped in wreckage

Police accident sign

One person is trapped in the wreckage following a crash between two cars and a lorry, the fire service has said.

The accident happened just before 18:00 BST Monday on the A470, north of Merthyr Tydfil.

Two crews from Mid and West Wales Fire Service have been sent and they are trying to free the person.

The road is closed in both directions.