From the section

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Katherine Smith's family have paid tribute to her

A 46-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at a property in Cardiff.

Mother-of-one Katherine Smith, 26, was found at an address in Heol Trelai, Ely, on Thursday.

South Wales Police said the man, from Riverside, was arrested in Weston-Super-Mare in Somerset.

Ms Smith's family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a "loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend".

A family statement, issued via police, added: "Katherine will be very sadly missed. We are shocked and can't believe what has happened to her.

"She will also be sadly missed by her daughter."