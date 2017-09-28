Image caption Womanby Street is home to several music venues and is the base for the annual Swn festival

Plans to build flats next to a live music venue in Cardiff have been withdrawn after objections.

An application had been submitted to demolish the building next to Clwb Ifor Bach on Womanby Street and build six flats in its place.

But there were concerns a residential development would result in noise complaints and reduced opening hours.

Thousands of people joined local politicians in supporting the Save Womanby Street campaign.

Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens said it had been a "brilliant success".

Support was also received from comedian Eddie Izzard and Michael Dugher, the chief executive of UK Music.

Image caption Clwb Ifor Bach currently has extended opening hours throughout the week

One petition submitted to Cardiff council described Womanby Street as a "thriving focus for Cardiff's night-time leisure and entertainment scene".

It said "no effort" was made in the plans for the flats to avoid noise exposure which could risk the "very existence" of the existing traders in the street.

Ms Stevens said: "I'm really pleased that, following a huge and fantastic community campaign, this planning application has been withdrawn.

"The development proposal was completely unsuitable".

She said they will not stop campaigning and will continue to protect "previous grassroots music venues" across the UK.

No reason was given in the developer's letter to Cardiff council for the application's withdrawal.