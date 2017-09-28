Image copyright Twitter/@bigtom1982 Image caption Tom Lohmus tweeted these pictures of passengers being led off the train

A train had to be evacuated after a fault developed on a service in Cardiff.

Arriva Trains Wales confirmed the 14:04 BST Radyr to Coryton train came to a stop outside Heath Junction.

The 32 people on board the train were evacuated and led to a "safe position" as a precaution. There were no injuries.

A train was sent from the depot to pick up the passengers and engineers will inspect the fault.

Arriva Trains said the breakdown was causing disruption to services on the Bargoed to Penarth line, with delays of up to 30 minutes and some cancellations.

Train tickets for services between Coryton and Radyr, and Cardiff and Penarth are being accepted by Cardiff Bus.

The disruption is expected to continue until 16:30.