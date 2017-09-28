Woman's body found in Ely, Cardiff, police say
- 28 September 2017
A body of a woman has been found at an address in Cardiff.
South Wales Police was called to Heol Trelai in Ely at 10:20 BST on Thursday.
The scene is being preserved while investigations continue.