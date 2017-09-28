Air ambulance lands near Melin Infants School, Neath
- 28 September 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Wales Air Ambulance is understood to have landed near Melin Infants School in Neath on Thursday.
There are reports one of the roads near the school has been sealed off.
Police and other emergency services are at the scene.