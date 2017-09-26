Mother's tribute as 'loving son' found dead in Cardiff
- 26 September 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A mother has paid tribute to a "loving father, son and brother" who was found dead in Cardiff.
The body of Christopher Fish, 42, was discovered in a property in the Pant Glas area of Pentwyn at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder but released on bail pending further inquiries.
"Chris will be dearly missed," mother Gaynor Cook said in a statement which also thanked people for their support.