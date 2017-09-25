From the section

A man has been arrested by officers investigating the display of offensive images on a Cardiff billboard.

Swastikas and far-right images appeared on the Queen Street screen on 2 August.

In an anonymous online post, the hacker claimed there was a security vulnerability with the screens.

A man, 26, from Roath, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to gain unauthorised access to computer systems with intent to commit further offences.

Police said he had been released under investigation.