Police were called to Pant Glas, Pentwyn, on Saturday at 14:40 BST

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Cardiff, police have said.

Officers are investigating the "sudden and unexplained death" of a 43-year-old man on Saturday afternoon in Pant Glas, Pentwyn.

South Wales Police said the woman, who was at the address, remains in custody.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.