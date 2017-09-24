From the section

Image copyright Police Federation of England and Wales Image caption A book of remembrance contains over 4,000 names of officers and civilian staff

A national police memorial service was held in Cardiff on Sunday with the home secretary paying tribute to officers who have made the "ultimate sacrifice".

Amber Rudd also gave a reading at the service at St David's Hall involving families, friends, colleagues, politicians and government officials.

South Wales Police Chief Constable Peter Vaughan said it was an "honour and privilege" to host the 14th event.

About 4,400 officers and civilian staff have died on duty across the UK.

A £4m appeal has been launched to build a UK police memorial.