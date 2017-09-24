Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption A photograph of the brothers was posted on the GoFundMe page set up to raise money for their family

Hundreds of people have donated money to support the family of two baby brothers who died after they were found not breathing at a house in Bridgend.

The five-month-old boys, who were two of a set of triplets, were found unresponsive on Saturday morning.

More than £3,700 has been raised online, with donations still climbing.

The cause of their deaths is unknown but they are being treated as a "tragic accident".

Emergency services were called to an address in the Wildmill area of the town at 10:05 BST on Saturday.

The brothers were taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.