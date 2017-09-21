Image copyright Google

A man has died three weeks after being assaulted at a Bridgend county hospital, police have said.

Gavin Rees, 24, was taken to University Hospital of Wales with serious injuries following the incident at Maesteg Community Hospital on 30 August.

South Wales Police said he died on Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

A 44-year-old man from Llanharry, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains on police bail.

Mr Rees' family is being supported by specialist officers, and police asked anyone with information to come forward.