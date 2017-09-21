A Newport house searched by police investigating a London terror attack is managed by a company with a Home Office contract to provide accommodation to asylum seekers.

Two men, aged 48 and 30, were arrested following a search on Wednesday.

BBC Wales has seen public records which show that the property is managed by Clearsprings Ready Homes.

Clearsprings did not want to comment and has referred queries to the Home Office, which also declined to comment.

A homemade bomb partially exploded on a train at Parsons Green station on 15 September, injuring 30 people in rush hour.

The records show the house, which can accommodate five people, has a landlord based in Newport and its agent is Clearsprings.

It currently has a five-year licence as a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

In 2012, Clearsprings, based in Essex, renewed its contact with the Home Office's UK visas and immigration section to provide accommodation and transport.

It provides all asylum accommodation in Wales, the south of England and London. Its Wales contract is worth £119m.

Six people have been arrested in total during the Parsons Green investigation, and all remain in custody.

Three were arrested in Newport on Tuesday and Wednesday. The others were detained in south London, west London and the Port of Dover.