Image copyright Flybe Image caption The FlyBe plane (not pictured) had to turn around minutes into its journey

A plane carrying more than 150 passengers had to make an emergency U-turn after it struck a bird.

The BE4565 FlyBe plane was travelling from Cardiff Airport to Charles de Gaulle, Paris, on Thursday, but had to return for emergency engine checks.

One passenger said there was a jolt and a smell of burning passed through the cabin.

Airport delays are believed to be minimal and a FlyBe spokesman said the airline was investigating.

Tom Barrance, a 60-year-old filmmaker from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, who was on board the flight, said: "We hit a bird shortly after taking off from Cardiff and had to return.

"There was a bit of a jolt and a smell of bird - it smelled like burning.

"The captain came on the tannoy and said 'you may have noticed we have hit a bird - that's what the smell in the cabin is. We have to return to Cardiff. The engine seems to be fine but because of regulations we have to go back'."

A Cardiff Airport spokesman said: "The safety and security of staff and customers remains our top priority, and our team worked closely with emergency services to manage the situation with minimal effect to other flights.

"The airport is open and operating as normal."