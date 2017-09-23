Image caption Fans from around the world gather in honour of "The King"

About 35,000 Elvis fans will arrive in Porthcawl this weekend for the world's largest festival celebrating the king of rock'n'roll.

This year's event, in Bridgend county, coincides with the 40th anniversary of the singer's death.

Some festival-goers took part in a six-day charity walk along the Wales Coast Path ahead of the event.

Fears over whether it would go ahead were allayed after traders were worried they may not be able to sell anything.

This year's festival will see Elvis impersonators having their faces scanned by police in a bid to catch troublemakers and criminals.

Image caption From the amateur to the expert, Elvis fans will perform on stages across Porthcawl.

South Wales Police will use facial recognition technology - used at the Champions League Final - to seek out wanted criminals and known troublemakers.

Part of this year's festival, which runs until Sunday, is a portrait exhibition by Dan Llywelyn Hall of world-leading Elvis tribute artists.

A new addition to this year's line-up was a Welsh-language day entitled Diwrnod I'r Brenin (Day Fit for a King) held on Thursday.

Other activities include the Best Elvis competition and a fringe festival hosted by 20 additional venues around Porthcawl.