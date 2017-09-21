Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption River Taff is among Cardiff's three rivers with poor water quality, the report says

An investigation into the state of Cardiff's three main rivers has highlighted major pollution problems.

The Restore our Rivers report showed areas of the Ely, Taff and Rhymney are experiencing declining fish stock, poor water quality and contamination.

The main causes were found to be sewer abuse and waste from poorly connected white goods.

The report will be presented to Cardiff council's cabinet on Thursday, with improvement recommendations.

Other sources of pollution listed were littering, farm waste and the incorrect disposal of cooking fat, grease and oil.

Invasive plant species such as Japanese knotweed and Himalayan balsam were also found to have a detrimental effect on the wildlife and river ecosystem.

The report makes 20 recommendations, including:

encouraging people to report misconnections, sewer abuse and other pollution

raising the profile of what can and cannot be flushed down the toilet

ensuring properties are properly connected to the drainage system

Other recommendations include encouraging the use of technology such as smart phones to make self reporting pollution incidents quicker and easier.

Ramesh Patel, chairman of Cardiff council's environment committee, said it had "become apparent that the pressures of modern life were having a negative impact on local rivers".

He said control measures needed to be put in place to ensure they were restored.