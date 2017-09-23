Image copyright Norman Hyett/Geograph Image caption The eastbound tunnel will be closed until Monday morning for refurbishment

Traffic around Newport is expected to be heavy this weekend as part of the M4 will be closed, while train services will be affected by maintenance.

The motorway will be shut eastbound at the Brynglas tunnels between junctions 26 and 25a from 19:00 BST on Saturday until 06:00 on Monday.

The railway between Newport and Cardiff will be shut on Sunday until 13:00 BST.

A bus will replace trains and there will be a reduced rail service between Newport and Cardiff until 29 October.

The Brynglas tunnels are closed on weeknights as part of a refurbishment programme due to go on until March 2018.

Train services affected

Cardiff Central -Holyhead (Arriva Trains Wales)

Milford Haven - Manchester Piccadilly (Arriva Trains Wales)

Maesteg - Cheltenham Spa (Arriva Trains Wales)

Cardiff Central - Ebbw Vale Town (Arriva Trains Wales)

Cardiff Central - Nottingham (Cross Country)

Swansea - London Paddington (Great Western Railway)

Cardiff Central - Portsmouth Harbour (Great Western Railway)

Cardiff Central - Taunton / Plymouth (Great Western Railway)

Eastbound traffic from Saturday night to Monday morning will be diverted via the A48 Southern Distributor Road, between junctions 28 and 24 of the M4.

Newport suffered traffic gridlock last weekend when the eastbound tunnel was closed.

Meanwhile, the Severn Tunnel will also be closed this weekend, which will see Great Western Railway rail services between south Wales and London Paddington diverted via Gloucester - adding an extra 40 minutes to journey times.

Services between Cardiff and Portsmouth will start and terminate at Bristol Temple Meads on the weekend and buses will replace trains between Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads.

Some bus services between Newport and Cardiff will be extended to Pye Corner for customers travelling to and from Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The current programme of work and the future South Wales Metro map

There will also be a reduced service between Cardiff and Newport for the rest of the week as Network Rail prepares the south Wales main line for electrification.

Arriva Trains Wales has advised customers to check its website before they travel in and around the Welsh capital.