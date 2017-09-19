Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The brothel were Brent Carter was found was in a quiet residential street

A councillor found in a brothel during a police raid now faces an investigation by watchdogs.

Brent Carter, 45, was discovered in the terraced house in a residential area of Merthyr Tydfil in May 2015.

The details emerged during a case at the town's crown court where brothel keeper Leon Hall was given a 10 month suspended prison sentence.

The matter has been referred to the public services ombudsman and Mr Carter declined to comment.

The brothel had been operating in the town for a year, leading to complaints from residents.

Brothel caused 'distress'

When the property was searched in 2015, Merthyr Tydfil council's head of public protection and planning said: "The evidence from South Wales Police clearly showed that residents in the area had been experiencing nuisance at all times of the day and night including the early hours of the morning and that it was causing significant distress."

The man running the operation, 36-year-old Hall, from Neath, pleaded guilty to one count of keeping a brothel used for prostitution.

Mr Carter, 45, did not face any criminal proceedings in the case.

The Labour councillor has represented the Plymouth ward of the town since 2008.

After the hearing, Merthyr council leader Kevin O'Neill said a complaint was being lodged.

"In the interest of openness and transparency and to protect the reputation of the council, it is my duty as the leader to forward this case for an independent assessment to the Public Services Ombudsman," he said.