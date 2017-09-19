Plans for an M4 relief road could lead to more crashes due to drivers falling asleep at the wheel, an inquiry will hear.

The Welsh Government's preferred option could result in a 4.4 mile (7km) detour to access the nearest services at Magor, in Monmouthshire.

Roadchef, which runs it, will tell a public inquiry it would have "serious road safety consequences".

The Welsh Government has rejected this, saying drivers would be able to stop.

Officials have said the 14 mile (22km) six-lane motorway will relieve congestion between the current M4 junction 23A at Magor to junction 29 near Castleton.

But Roadchef, which has hired a QC to challenge the plans, has warned it could lead to an 80% drop in westbound custom as people would not take the detour off the motorway.

This could lead to the closure of the services and loss of 216 jobs, leaving a "dangerous gap" in stops, written evidence submitted to the Newport public inquiry warns.

The Welsh Government has adapted initial plans to include the possibility of an eastbound slip-road at Junction 23a.

Roadchef said this would allow the site to remain profitable, however, issues with westbound access to this would rule out any future investment and any new jobs for the foreseeable future.

UK government advice says drivers should take a break of at least 15 minutes every two hours, with a maximum distance between service stations of no more than 28 miles (45km).

In written evidence submitted to the three month long inquiry, Dr Mike Axon - on behalf of Roadchef - claimed if people failed to leave the motorway due to the detour, the 16 mile (25km) gap between service stations, between Cardiff Gate and Magor, would become a 49 mile (78km) gap, with motorists having to travel to Leigh Delamere services.

He said it would create one of the "longest distances and times between stop rests on the UK's motorway network".

Roadchef chief executive Simon Turl said the lack of directly accessible services at the side of the motorway would "significantly increase the risk of major accidents due to driver fatigue".

He added: "The absence of proper toilet and rest facilities for travellers using the newly built motorway access route into Wales should and would raise serious questions for all of those responsible for its construction.

"The spectre of desperate road users relieving themselves along the hard shoulder of the newest motorway in the UK would be highly embarrassing and extremely dangerous."

In a written rebuttal to Roadchef's evidence, the Welsh Government said, while some road users "may be deterred" from using the services, "the reasonable road user with a compelling need to stop can and will be able to safely do so".

Roadchef's objections were, therefore, "matters of commercial impact rather than road safety", the rebuttal reads.