Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Luis Rojas, Julio Galdamez-Rodriguez, Francisco Montecinos

Three members of a Chilean gang have been sentenced to a combined 21 years in prison for a string of burglaries.

Julio Galdamez-Rodriguez, 20, Luis Rojas, 35, and Francisco Montecinos, 32, pleaded guilty to 14 burglaries in Cardiff, Monmouthshire, West Sussex, Oxfordshire and London.

They took place between 7 April and 27 June this year.

The three men were told they would face deportation.

A fourth defendant, a 16-year-old male who cannot be named, will be sentenced on 2 October.

Cardiff Crown Court heard they stole jewellery, cash and laptops which in one burglary amounted to £17,000.

On 27 June they committed four burglaries in quick succession, targeting large rural addresses in Monmouthshire and Cardiff.

During one of the raids, an 85-year-old woman disturbed the men as they were stealing from her home in Llanrumney.

Thomas Crowther QC said: "The effect on her must have been profound."

The men were arrested by Gwent Police in Bristol after being seen acting suspiciously in the Usk area.

Barrister Curtis Telfer said Galdamez-Rodriguez had been "unaware of the seriousness of the crimes" and "the laws of this country".

Judge Crowther responded: "Oh come on, you're not telling me he didn't know he was committing an offence."

Sentencing the men, he said: "People invest great emotional significance in such items.

"Burglary is an offence against people, not property."

Galdamez-Rodriguez was sentenced to nine years for 10 burglaries, Rojas received six years for five burglaries and Montecinos six years for six burglaries.