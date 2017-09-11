From the section

About 185 homes have lost power in south east Wales caused by strong winds.

Western Power Distribution said 63 were without power in Rhondda Cynon Taff, 61 in Bridgend county and 61 in Vale of Glamorgan.

The "unsettled" weather is predicted to continue throughout Monday, the Met Office said.

More strong winds are forecast on Tuesday night, lasting into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office warned of disruption and some heavy rain.