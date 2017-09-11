Homes in Wales without power after strong winds
- 11 September 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 185 homes have lost power in south east Wales caused by strong winds.
Western Power Distribution said 63 were without power in Rhondda Cynon Taff, 61 in Bridgend county and 61 in Vale of Glamorgan.
The "unsettled" weather is predicted to continue throughout Monday, the Met Office said.
More strong winds are forecast on Tuesday night, lasting into Wednesday morning.
The Met Office warned of disruption and some heavy rain.