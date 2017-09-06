Cwmbran housing site named after late soldier James Prosser

Image copyright Sarah Adams Image caption Pte James Prosser was killed during an explosion in Musa Qaleh district of Helmand province

A new housing development in Torfaen will be named in honour of a soldier from the area who died in Afghanistan.

The former Llantarnam Comprehensive School site in Cwmbran will be known as James Prosser Way.

The old school site, which will house 226 new homes, is where Pte Prosser once studied before joining the Army in 2008. He was killed a year later.

His mother, Sarah Adams, said she was delighted her son would be remembered at the site of his old school.

"It's mixed emotions obviously, but I'm really pleased for James and it's extra special because it was the site he went to school," she said.

Image copyright Sarah Adams Image caption Pte Prosser was a pupil at Llantarnam Comprehensive School

Pte Prosser left Llantarnam Comprehensive in July 2008 to join the Army.

He later became a member of 2nd Battalion The Royal Welsh in February 2009, where he trained as a Warrior infantry fighting vehicle driver before being deployed to Afghanistan.

He was killed on 27 September 2009 as a result of an explosion while driving his Warrior vehicle in the Musa Qaleh district of Helmand province.

Councillor Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen council, said he had been a governor at the school when a hall was named after Pte Prosser, which "everyone was really pleased with".

"It was a sensitive time obviously when the school closed and the hall went, so it's really good to have something to put back there to remember James," he added.

"Some of his friends have also been in touch to say how pleased they are about the news."