Major 530 home development set for Newport

Image copyright Google Image caption Plans for new homes at the former steelworks were changed after noise concerns and contamination clearing costs

Plans to build about 530 new homes, a primary school, a care home, shops and a pub on a former steelworks site in Newport could be given the go-ahead.

Whiteheads Steelworks in Pill was shut in 2005 and later demolished as part of the city's regeneration works.

Newport council's planning committee are recommended to approve outline plans for the 42 acre development off Mendalgief Road on Wednesday.

The site is next to the 575-home Mon Bank new home development.

More new homes have been sold in Newport than in any other Welsh authority in the last two financial years.

The Whiteheads development application has been made by not-for-profit residential developer Tirion who want to regenerate a section of Pill "traditionally associated with industry".

Whiteheads Developments first submitted plans for the development in 2015 with a smaller number of residential properties - 498 - and a care home.

The report to Newport's planning committee said the development would represent "a substantial investment into Newport" and create a "high quality, well managed and desirable neighbourhood".

Image copyright Geograph/Robin Drayton Image caption More than 2,000 people were employed at the old Whiteheads steelworks which opened in the 1920s

The report also said it was "critical" a new £11m primary school is built as part of the Whiteheads development.

About 2,600 people are expected to live in the Mon Bank and proposed Whitehead developments so new retail units and a pub would be built to "cater for new demand".

Proposals to build 57 apartments for over 55-year-olds on the old Durham Road school site in the St Julians area of the city will also be considered by planners.

The committee is also recommended to grant full planning permission for this. The school was closed in 2008 and has since been demolished.