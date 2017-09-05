Multi-vehicle crash closes M4 lanes near Newport

Emergency services are dealing with a multi-vehicle crash on the M4 near Newport, which has caused two lanes of the motorway to close.

The collision happened westbound between junctions 26 and 27 in Malpas at about 09:55 BST on Tuesday.

Police are at the scene, along with the fire service, two ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle.

Gwent Police said six vehicles were involved, although the Welsh Ambulance service said there were four.

Traffic Wales said tailbacks were adding 20 minutes to people's journeys.