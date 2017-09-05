University Hospital of Wales partly closed due to 'odd smell'

Image copyright Dylan Moore/Geograph

Part of the University Hospital of Wales has been closed because of what has been described as an "odd smell", with the fire service investigating.

The main outpatients corridor from the concourse to the radiology department is shut, with the Rheumatology Day Centre also closed.

A spokeswoman for the Cardiff hospital said the "odd smell" meant other clinics could also be affected.

She asked people to check if their appointments were on before travelling.

No staff or patients have been affected by the incident.