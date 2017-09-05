Homes on Commercial Street, Newport, evacuated after shop fire
- 5 September 2017
Homes were evacuated after a shop fire in Newport on Tuesday morning.
The blaze broke out in a disused shop on Commercial Street at about 04:10 BST.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was an electrical fire, with residents in flats above the property asked to leave.
Five fire engines and a hydraulic platform were sent to put it out.