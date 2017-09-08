Pontypridd Taff Vale regeneration project gets go-ahead

Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf council

Plans to redevelop Pontypridd's former Taff Vale shopping centre site have been given the go-ahead.

It was partially-demolished in 2011 as part of a plan to create a more modern version, however the building firm went into receivership in 2012.

The site - now owned by Rhondda Cynon Taf council - will house Pontypridd Library and the headquarters of Transport for Wales.

It will also have a fitness centre, with construction due to start in 2018.

The site - known locally as the Precinct - was closed in 2011 as part of redevelopment plans

However, after a number of failed attempts by private firms to finish the project, the council took it over in 2015.

A fly-through video outlining the council's plans has also been released.