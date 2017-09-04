Two broken down trains in Cardiff cause delays
- 4 September 2017
- From the section South East Wales
Two broken down trains in Cardiff have caused delays for other services heading into and out of the city.
Arriva Trains Wales said one broke down at Lisvane and Thornhill station, and the other at Danescourt, on Monday morning.
Services running through both stations may be cancelled or delayed.
Replacement buses are being made available and train tickets are accepted on some Stagecoach buses.