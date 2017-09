Image copyright Geograph/ John Thorn Image caption The incident happened near Llanbradach station

Three people were treated for minor injuries after a train collided with a tree in Caerphilly county.

The incident happened on the line between LLanbradach and Ystrad Mynach at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.

Crews from five fire stations attended the scene and of the 17 people on board, three were treated, with two taken to hospital.

The train had not derailed and was moved by 01:00 Monday, with services back to normal later in the morning.