Pedestrian in fatal Penarth road crash named

A pedestrian who died after being hit by an articulated vehicle in Vale of Glamorgan has been named by police.

Michael Day, 68, was hit by the vehicle transporting a forklift truck outside the Baron Court pub on Penarth Road, Penarth on 25 August.

His family said he was "always happy and fun to be around" and loved playing with his grandchildren.

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident which happened at about 08:30 BST.