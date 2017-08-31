Delays on south Wales to Manchester line after train hits a bull

Image copyright Getty Images

Train services between south Wales and Manchester have been cancelled or severely delayed after a passenger train hit a bull on the line.

A vet was called after the animal was hit between Abergavenny and Hereford near Llanvihangel in Monmouthshire at about 15:00 BST.

The line towards Newport and Cardiff has been reopened but Network Rail warned of residual delays.

However, the line from south Wales to Crewe and Manchester remains shut.

Network Rail is advising passengers to check before they travel.