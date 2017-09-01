Main A48 route into Newport closed for weekend roadworks

Image copyright Google

One of the main routes into Newport will be closed for the weekend for the final stage of improvement works to the A48 Southern Distributor Road.

The stretch of the road from the Coldra - junction 24 of the M4 and the end of the A449 - to the Beatty roundabout at Ringland will shut in both directions.

The closure will start at 19:00 BST on Friday and the dual carriageway will reopen again at 05:00 on Monday.

It is the final part of the SDR's seven-week resurfacing programme.

Traffic coming to and leaving Newport from the east is advised to use junction 23a of the M4 at Magor and use the A4810 new Llanwern link road to Spytty.

Drivers using the A449 to and from the Midlands are asked to use the B4237 Chepstow Road.