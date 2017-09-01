Olympian cancer survivor heralds new dawn for hospice

Image copyright City Hospice Image caption Patricia Guy competed in the Rome Olympics

An Olympic gymnast who is still fighting cancer six years after being given months to live will herald a new dawn for a Cardiff hospice on Friday.

Patricia Guy, 77, will open City Hospice's eighth charity shop on Cowbridge Road West.

It also changes its name from the George Thomas Hospice on Friday, partly to distance itself from the late peer who was investigated over abuse claims.

It treats people with life-limiting conditions in Whitchurch.

Former gymnast Mrs Guy, who competed in the 1960 Rome Olympics, was told she had nine months to live after a second cancer diagnosis in 2011.

"As I was leaving through the hospital doors, I turned around and said 'nine months? We'll see about that'," she said.

Image copyright City Hospice Image caption Mrs Guy competing in 1955

"As Lord Seb Coe said in a letter he wrote to me, 'once an Olympian, always an Olympian".

She now plans to be around for the birth of her 20th great-grandchild next May.

And she has called on people to support the hospice that helped her, with referrals expected to grow from 742 in 2016/17 to 1,400 in the coming years.

To help it reach more people to fundraise and distance itself from "any negative connotation" associated with Lord Tonypandy, it is now known as City Hospice.

George Thomas, who died in 1997, aged 88, was at the centre of historical sex abuse allegations. However, a police investigation concluded in March with no further action.

He served as Cardiff MP from 1945 to 1983 and was well-known as the Commons speaker, Secretary of State for Wales and a Methodist preacher but hospice officials believe "only a minority" of people in the city today know of him today.