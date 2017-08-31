Lave net fishery closure fear over catch and release plan

Image copyright Black Rock Lave Net Fishery Image caption Black Rock fishermen fish in the Severn Estuary between 1 June and 31 August

Fisherman using a 400-year-old method have said plans to make them release their catches to preserve salmon stocks could threaten their future.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said its catch and release proposal could halt the decline of salmon stocks in Wales.

But Black Rock Fishery, near Chepstow, Monmouthshire, said its lave net fishing technique meant the fish would not be fit to be returned to the water.

It also fears a unique skill could be lost forever if the plan became law.

The Angling Trust has already said anglers would be unfairly penalised by the proposal.

Now, the eight lave net fishermen who fish the Severn Estuary between the two Severn crossings, are also concerned about its impact.

Fishery secretary Martin Morgan called the proposals a "huge worry".

"We don't know whether we have a future or not," he said.

Image copyright Geograph/Eirian Evans/Ruth Sharville Image caption Black Rock Lave Net Fisheries is the last of its kind in Wales

Lave net restrictions

Eight fishermen wade into the water and use large hand-held triangular nets to catch salmon

Their fishing season is between 1 June and 31 August

They are restricted to catching 15 salmon a season as a group

They can only fish on the spring tide every other week, for a maximum of two hours and when the weather is calm

The fishery is described as a "living history" group and does not operate commercially.

Mr Morgan said the group would stop fishing if the catch and release plan came into operation because fish can be injured when they are caught in the lave nets.

"If we threw the salmon back in, they wouldn't survive for very long," said the former steelworker.

"We are restricted, as a group, to catching 15 salmon a season and are not affecting the salmon stocks at all.

"It would be a shame to see an important part of Welsh fishing heritage being lost for forever - a skill that has been taught in Wales for more than 400 years."

Image copyright Black Rock Lave Net Fisheries Image caption Black Rock fishermen have fished in the Severn Estuary for almost 100 years

Black Rock Fishery's licence to fish on the Severn is due for renewal.

Mr Morgan said the group, started by his great-grandfather 100 years ago, was in a state of "limbo".

The Welsh Fisherman's Association has urged Black Rock Fishery to engage in the NRW consultation because "at this stage it is just a proposal".

NRW has been asked to comment.

In 2014, it urged anglers to release more of the fish they caught to conserve stocks but has now taken that advice a step further and hopes to have the new controls in place for the 2018 season.