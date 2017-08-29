15,000 fish rescued after canal leak at Fourteen Locks

From the section

Image copyright Natural Resources Wales

More than 15,000 fish had to be rescued after a stretch of canal suffered a big leak at Newport.

The incident happened at Fourteen Locks, Rogerstone, on a section of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

Pontymister Angling Club members helped staff from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Newport council with the rescue.

The fish were safely relocated further along the waterway, said NRW.