Two in court over Cardiff schools rugby match gang attack

Two 16-year-old boys accused of being part of a gang that attacked a school rugby team with knives, metal bars and pieces of wood, have appeared in court.

The alleged attack happened at Trelai Park, Cardiff, during a match between Fitzalan High School and Michaelston and Glyn Derw Federation in March.

At Cardiff Crown Court, the boys, who cannot be named, denied causing and inflicting grievous bodily harm, and making threats with offensive weapons.

One also denied damaging property.

They will stand trial in December along with another boy, 16, who denied similar charges.

The court heard one boy was left with injuries and a minibus belonging to Fitzalan High School was damaged.