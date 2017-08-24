Fire at three-storey building in Newport put out

Image copyright Google

A "large" blaze at a three-storey building in Newport has been put out.

At its peak, 35 firefighters were needed to bring the blaze in Upper Dock Street under control after getting a call just after 03:00 BST On Thursday.

The building consists of a vape shop and two floors of offices and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out by about 07:15.

No-one was inside when the fire started, but police evacuated neighbouring buildings as a precaution.

Firefighters remain at the scene and are damping down to prevent any reignition.

The adjacent Kingsway, one of the main roads through the centre of Newport, remains closed in both directions between Usk Way and Newport Bridge.